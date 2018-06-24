As seen in various videos with his Infinity War co-stars, the charming Tom Holland hasn’t been the best at keeping secrets when it comes to movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Keeping up with his superhero power of sharing secrets, he may have — intentionally or unintentionally — revealed the title to the Homecoming sequel: Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In an Instagram video, he posted while at Seattle’s Ace Comic-Con with the caption “Sorry for no announcements, but I love you guys.” He may have said he has no news for us, but the video shows otherwise.

While talking, he said that he has the script for the new Spider-Man sequel and he revealed an iPad with the title Spider-Man: Far From Home. I guess he did have an announcement for us — whether he meant to do it or not. Considering the MCU won’t be making an appearance at next month’s San Diego Comic-Con, fanboys and fangirls will take any MCU news they can get.

Not much news about Far From Home has been revealed. The movie is set to be released on July 5, 2019, and Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to play the big baddie Mysterio.

Watch the video of Holland spill the beans below.