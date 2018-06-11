So how does a desk jockey working on the State Department’s supply chain get mixed up in an international conspiracy that threatens the world? “I was just following the money, sir.”

Here is the first trailer for the Amazon Prime original series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. It stars the suddenly red-hot A Quiet Place guy John Krasinski as the literary action hero embodied on the big screen by the likes of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine.

The logline: As up-and-coming CIA analyst Ryan is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time, he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. Wendell Pierce and Abbie Cornish also star in the series directed by Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game).

Showrunner Carlton Cuse executive produces alongside Krasinski, Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, and Graham Roland, who wrote the pilot based on a story he and Cuse developed.

Produced by Paramount Television and Skydance Television, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starts streaming August 31 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the trailer and new key art above and tell us what you think.