EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first trailer for gritty-looking psychological drama To The Night, starring Three Billboards and X-Men: First Class actor Caleb Landry Jones as an artist suffering from PTSD.

Written and directed by rising Austrian director Peter Brunner, a protege of The White Ribbon and Amour filmmaker Michael Haneke (who was a consultant on the film), the English-language feature also stars Eléonore Hendricks (Heaven Knows What) and Abbey Lee (The Neon Demon).

Jones plays an artist who suffers from PTSD after losing his parents in a fire when he was a child. When his memories of the event are reignited one night, he sets off on a quest to face his past and build the family he never had.

The film will premiere next week in competition at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival where Brunner’s previous feature, Those Who Fall Have Wings, won the special jury prize in 2015.

It was shot in New York and produced by Austrian outfit FreibeuterFilm in co-production with Ulrich Seidl Film and in collaboration with U.S. company Loveless. World sales are handled by Paris-based Reel Suspects.