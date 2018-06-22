Reaction is coming in to NBC’s cancellation (again) of cult favorite time-travel drama series Timeless.

The show’s co-creator Shawn Ryan was the first to share his disappointment on Twitter. “This is a sad day for the writers, actors, crew and especially the viewers of Timeless,” Ryan wrote. “We are all extremely proud of what we made and know that it was more than just a show for so many of our fans. It became a passion and a cause for many of them.

He continued: “We’re proud of the impact @NBCTImeless had on so many people – the students who embraced history as a result of our show, the people who were inspired by our stories of inclusion and acceptance. We saw your tweets and were inspired by you.”

“If NBC is sincere in wanting a 2 hour movie to give much needed closure to our amazing @NBCTimeless fans, we are ready to make it, he added. “We don’t want the journeys of Lucy, Wyatt, Rufus and the others to end yet.”

Co-creator Eric Kripke, tweeted “Gutted by this, guys, I know you are too. Behind the scenes, Sony has been trying hard to set it up elsewhere, but no luck so far. I think this 2 hour movie is our best shot. We’re ready to make it if @nbc really wants it. Let ’em know how you feel.”

Kripke then thanked “cast, writers, crew and most all all, the #clockblockers for your brilliance & passion.”

Star Matt Lanter tweeted, “I love you #Clockblockers. You’ve fought so hard and deserve so much more.”

NBC first canceled Timeless in May 2017. The series averaged an OK 2.2 Live+7 adults 18-49 rating, but underperformed compared to previous dramas that had launched in its post-The Voice 10 PM Monday time period. But following a very passionate and vocal reaction by fans, NBC reversed its decision three days later and brought the show back with a 10-episode Season 2 order.

Created by Erik Kripke & Shawn Ryan, Timeless launched with a mysterious criminal stealing a secret state-of-the-art time machine, intent on destroying America as we know it by changing the past. It then was up to a soldier (Matt Lanter), a history professor (Abigail Spencer) and a scientist (Malcolm Barrett) to use the machine’s prototype to travel back in time to critical events. Goran Visnjic, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit co-starred.

Reactions follow below. We’ll be updating as more come in.

