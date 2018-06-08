FX has put in development Time Travelin’ Jerk, an animated comedy series co-written and executive produced by Billy Eichner who also will voice a lead character. Eichner has teamed on the project with two key members from the producing team of his Emmy-nominated series Billy on the Street, Doug Brady and Anna Wenger.

Created by Brady and written by Brady, Eichner and Wenger based on a story by Brady, Time Travelin’ Jerk is described as Back to the Future meets Groundhog Day with a female lead. It tells the story of Ashley, a hilariously irreverent, whip-smart millennial girl, who gets stuck time traveling and absolutely hates it… but tries to make the most of it along the way.

Eichner will voice the main male character, Parker, an awkwardly sweet accountant who becomes Ashley’s time traveling partner in crime.

Brady, Eichner and Wenger all executive produce. The three also served as executive producers on Billy on the Street.

FX continues to be searching for an animated series companion to long-running hit Archer. It recently came close to launching one with the Marvel’s Deadpool straight-to-seriesanimated adult action-comedy, from Atlanta creator/executive producer/star Donald Glover and writer Stephen Glover, before recently pulling the plug.

Billy on the Street with Billy Eichner has aired five seasons to date on Fuse and TruTV, leaving the Turner network last fall when Eichner indicated that they would get a new home for the show. Billy on the Street landed Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2017 and Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program in 2015.

Eichner has been busy acting of late on the most recent season of FX’s American Horror Story as well as on Difficult People and Friends From College. His voice work includes a recurring role on Bob’s Burgers, The Angry Birds Movie and playing Timon in the upcoming new take on The Lion King. Eichner is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham.