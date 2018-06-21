President Donald Trump probably won’t be adding this cover to his reported collection of faux-Time magazines at Mar-a-Lago: This real Time cover, dated July 2 and set to hit newsstands the week of Independence Day, depicts a cluelessly grinning Trump towering over the viral photo of a little girl from Honduras crying for her mother. (See the full Time cover inside.)
“It was on June 12 when this two-year-old Honduran asylum-seeker was photographed by @jbmoorephoto, crying as her mother was detained near the U.S.-Mexico border,” tweeted Andrew Katz, Time’s deputy director of multimedia today, sharing the upcoming magazine cover. “Nine days later-her image having helped force a president’s hand—she’s on the cover of TIME.”
The issue carries the simple coverline, “Welcome to America.”
Trump’s June 20 executive order vowed to end the separation of families at the border, but details of family reunification and post-reunification plans are far from settled.
Time magazine has been on a roll with hard-hitting covers that subsequently go viral. The June 18 issue depicted President Trump looking has his portrait, with a King Trump looking back: