Tiffany Haddish wasn’t lying when she said “she ready!!!” The host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards opened the ceremony with a Wakandan bang, spoofing the Marvel’s multi-nominated and wildly successful Black Panther.

Taking place during the ceremonial fight scene in the movie, Haddish played herself as she challenged Chadwick Boseman’s T’challa to a fight to host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“I came to battle bitches,” said Haddish. She also adds, “I also got a Groupon for 40 percent off at the Wakanda Sheraton.”

MTV

The sketch is filled with cameos including Get Out star Lil Rel Howery in a “shiny pimp suit” and ornamental disc in his mouth. She is also joined by her “monarchy” — aka her costars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith who deliver a couple of hilarious one-liners.

As she talks trash to T’Challa, she challenges him to grapefruit a banana like she did in Girls Trip. After a dance battle to TLC’s “Waterfalls” and a confession that she knows who bit Beyonce at that part, T’Challa disintegrates Infinity War-style she emerges as the victorious Black Unicorn to host the ceremony.

During her monologue, Haddish did some light heckling of the crowd — nothing too R-rated, roast-worthy or humiliating. She mostly flirted with many of the men in the audience, telling Chris Pratt that he can “guard her galaxy” and insisting that Nick Jonas “tear her up with some mustard.”

She pointed out that this year had many “firsts” for Black people. “I’m the first black woman to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Black Panther is the first African American movie to make a billion dollars… and The Quiet Place is the first movie to scare Black people out of talking in movie theatres.”

Using her stand-up chops she called out people in the audience poking fun at the Stranger Things kids saying that they were a gang because they are always “dropping bodies” on the show and she called Seth Rogen her favorite bearded white man since Abraham Lincoln. With Zendaya, she referenced her hilariously graphic Girls Trip grapefruiting scene again saying “She taught me how to model and I taught her how to grapefruit.”

Then she addressed the Kardashians, saying she was always excited to see them. She also compared them to the Star Wars franchise.

“They make a ton of money, a new one’s always poppin’ up and they are ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and loves Black men,” she said.

She kept her monologue short and sweet saying she had to wrap up because, “usually when a Black girl talks this much on MTV, it’s because she just got catfished.”

