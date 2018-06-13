Tyler Perry’s upcoming comedy-drama with Paramount is now titled Nobody’s Fool. The movie previously went under the title of The List when it went into production Release date of Nov. 2 remains the same.

Related
Paramount Back In Business With Louise Kaufman As Head Of NY PR

In the pic, wild child Tanya (Tiffany Haddish) is hoping to get back on her feet and looks to her buttoned-up, by the book sister Danica (Tika Sumpter) to help her get back on track.  As these polar opposites collide – with hilarious and sometimes disastrous results – Tanya discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life – including her mysterious boyfriend – may not be what it seems.  Omari Hardwick, Mehcad Brooks, Amber Riley and Whoopi Goldberg also star.