Tyler Perry’s upcoming comedy-drama with Paramount is now titled Nobody’s Fool. The movie previously went under the title of The List when it went into production Release date of Nov. 2 remains the same.

In the pic, wild child Tanya (Tiffany Haddish) is hoping to get back on her feet and looks to her buttoned-up, by the book sister Danica (Tika Sumpter) to help her get back on track. As these polar opposites collide – with hilarious and sometimes disastrous results – Tanya discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life – including her mysterious boyfriend – may not be what it seems. Omari Hardwick, Mehcad Brooks, Amber Riley and Whoopi Goldberg also star.