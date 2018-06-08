Fox said today that its NFL sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink are joining the net’s rookie season covering Thursday Night Football.

Networks generally use only one sideline reporter for NFL games during the regular season, so Fox seems bent on making Thursdays must-see NFL TV.

Andrews joined Fox Sports in 2012 after an eight-year stint as ESPN and has worked its weekly top NFL game as a sideline reporter with announcing A-team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who are set to call TNF games. Pink has worked with the net’s Sunday NFL coverage since 2012, most recently with announcing team of Kenyn Albert and Ronde Barber.

Both also will contribute features to Fox NFL Kickoff and Fox NFL Sunday.

“Sunday’s always come and go too quickly,” Andrews said. “Expanding my responsibilities to Thursday night with fellow Gator Kristina Pink will hopefully give audiences another reason to tune in and root for their favorite teams and players.” Said Pink: “It will be an honor to be a part of the only NFL broadcast of the night. I can’t wait to get started.”

Fox locked up the Thursday Night Football TV package in January with a five-year deal believed to be well north of the previous $450M that CBS and NBC paid to share the games in recent years.