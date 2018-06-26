EXCLUSIVE: Fast-rising Norwegian actor Thomas Gullestad has signed with Ina Petersen’s LA-based international management and production firm, Inner Voice Artists. Gullestad recently starred in Harald Zwart’s critically praised adventure drama The 12th Man opposite Jonathan Rhys Myers, receiving strong notices for what was his first major role. He’s also the lead in Zwart’s upcoming comedy series, The Oil Fund.

Other feature credits include crime comedy franchise Tomme Tønner. Before turning to acting, Gullestad was a talk show host, fronting successful Norwegian late night programs including Dansken & Fingern and Min Man Kan. Further, he’s a hip hop musician whose group Klovner I Kamp are opening for Eminem in Oslo on June 30.

Launched early this year, Inner Voice Artists has had a busy couple of months. Petersen tells me she’s in pre-production on the firm’s first film and in development on several international TV projects. The agency’s aim is to “promote bridges instead of borders” by creating more opportunities for actors and filmmakers from around the world.

Her other clients include Spanish filmmaker Clara Roquet; Danish actor Johannes Lassen; Norway’s Anneke von der Lippe; Norwegian actor Martin Furulund; and Australia’s Madison Daniel.

Inner Voice will co-rep Gullestad with Harald Dal from Pullman Management in Norway.