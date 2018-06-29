EXCLUSIVE: Justin Hartley is hitting the big screen once again. After recently appearing in STX’s A Bad Moms Christmas, the This Is Us star is set to co-star in the comedy Little, from Will Packer Productions and Universal Pictures. Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch and current cast member Mikey Day have also been cast in the pic, while Luke James and Tone Bell are in talks to join.

Black-ish star Marsai Martin is topling the pic with Issa Rae and Regina Hall also apart of the call sheet.

Tina Gordon is directing from a script by Camilla Blackett with an earlier draft by Gordon and Girls Trip scribe Tracy Oliver. It’s about a woman who gets the chance to relive the carefree life as her younger self when the pressures of adulthood become too much.

Will Packer, James Lopez, and Kenya Barris are producing. Exec Producers are Josh Martin, Martin, and Hall. Erik Baiers and Mika Pryce are overseeing production for the studio.

Hartley will return for Season 3 of NBC’s highly acclaimed — and emotive — drama, This Is Us, this fall. He’s repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.