The|Machine, a Hollywood-based production, management and advertising firm founded by Kevin Herrera and Rawn Erickson II, has signed a management deal with digital publishing company Tapas Media. Founded by Kevin Herrera and Rawn Erickson II, The|Machine will rep Tapas’ multimedia development and future productions with a focus on identifying the digital company’s comic book properties for adaptation on various entertainment formats.

Tapas, which specializes in bite-sized comic books and novels, has over 2.1 million monthly active users worldwide and 3 billion episode views thanks to its library of 48,000+ titles from 32,000+ independent comic book creators.

The first project to garner momentum is Tapas Media’s comic book adaption of Louisa May Alcott’s classic Little Women, with editor Rex Ogle for Hachette Book Group.

The|Machine’s current client list includes Sandeep Parikh, a Webby award winner for his work on interactive comedy series That Moment When, and writer, producer, director Christina De Leon, who fresh off a staff writing position on Will Packer’s Tha Baxters for MGM, as well as production companies, IP creators, and brands.