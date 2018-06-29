Former newsman and showrunner for The Wire David Simon had an epic Twitter tweetstorm on Thursday, blaming President Donald Trump for the climate that led to the Annapolis, Maryland shootings at the Capital Gazette newspaper.
Simon, who set season five of The Wire at a dramatized Baltimore Sun and used to work for that newspaper, was vitriolic in his attacks on Trump.
“Blood today in an American newsroom. Aren’t you proud, you vile, fascist son of a bitch,” Simon tweeted in response to a Trump tweet in which the president claimed the“fake news media … is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!”
Simon, also the showrunner for HBO’s The Deuce, also took on Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who criticized the mainstream media for creating a “lack of trust in reporting.”
Some Simon tweets: