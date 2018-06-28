The Weinstein Co. revealed for the time in court documents that it has been embroiled in serious disputes with Lantern Capital that raise “a significant risk” that the sale might fall apart.

The bankrupt studio said it has been arguing with the Dallas-based private equity firm over who would pay potentially tens of millions of dollars owed to various creditors at the time the sale closes.

The two parties have threatened to sue each other over the matter, with Lantern accusing The Weinstein Co. of misrepresenting the amounts owed to actors and others involved in its various film and television projects and The Weinstein Co. accusing Lantern of breach of contract.

“The Parties’ disputes have come to a head at a perilous time for the Debtors,” attorneys for The Weinstein Co. warn in documents filed with the Delaware bankruptcy court. “To put it bluntly, the Debtors are running out of both time and money.”

The Weinstein Co. said it needs to complete the asset sale by July 17, or it will be in default of its loan agreement. Meanwhile, Lantern’s debt financing commitment ends on July 15, raising the risk that it would be unable to complete the purchase.