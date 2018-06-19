Major Dodson, who recurred on Season 6 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, has been tapped for the titular role in the indie film Tyson’s Run, from writer-director Kim Bass. Tyson, a boy living with autism, tries to connect with his unfulfilled father by training for a marathon with a disgraced former champion. Bass, who created primetime family series Sister, Sister and Keenan & Kel, is producing the pic with Deanna Shapiro. Filming is scheduled to being next month in Atlanta. John Cappetta will serve as exec producer. Dodson, whose credits include Left Behind and American Horror Story, is repped by Buchwald & Artists First.

Newcomer Bella Higginbotham has joined Amazon Studios’ Troupe Zero, which stars Mckenna Grace, Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Jim Gaffigan, and Mike Epps. Bert & Bertie are directing the pic, which is shooting in New Orleans. It’s about a group of elementary school misfits who start a Girl Scout troop. Lucy Alibar penned the screenplay, which Todd Black is producing. Troupe Zero is Higginbotham first movie. She’s appeared in many Nashville stage plays and will be appearing in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Shakespeare in the Park with the Nashville Shakespeare Festival. She’s repped by the Cannon Group.