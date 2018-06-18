It’s been several years since Jon Bernthal’s character Shane was killed on The Walking Dead, but now, The Punisher star will be returning for an appearance in the blockbuster ninth season of the AMC show, which also is Andrew Lincoln’s last season. That said, Bernthal is likely to appear on the yet-to-be-officially announced Walking Dead panel in Comic-Con’s Hall H in July.

AMC

Bernthal’s character died at the end of season 2 when Rick stabbed him, but he appeared in Season 3, haunting Rick’s imagination. That being said, he probably won’t be magically resurrected or return as a walker, obviously. From what sources tell us, Bernthal most likely will appear in flashbacks in a sort of This Is Your Life final hurrah for Lincoln’s Rick Grimes as it will be the last season for the character. AMC did not respond to a request for comment on Bernthal’s return.

Bernthal, who recently shot the second season of Netflix’s The Punisher in New York, more than likely will make an appearance at Comic-Con during The Walking Dead panel, which has yet to be officially announced. The panel originally was supposed to be moderated by Chris Hardwick, who has since stepped down in the wake of the sexual assault allegations against him.

