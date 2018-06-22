AMC has ordered a 10-episode second season of its first anthology series The Terror for premiere in 2019.

Season 2 is co-created by a new creative team, Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island) with Woo, who is currently under an overall deal at AMC Studios, set as showrunner. The next iteration, based on an idea by Borenstein, will be set during World War II and center on an uncanny specter that menaces a Japanese-American community from its home in Southern California to the internment camps to the war in the Pacific. Woo and Borenstein take over from Soo Hugh and David Kajganich, who served as co-showrunners on season one.

The first season of The Terror was inspired by a true story about the Royal Navy’s perilous voyage in 1847 while attempting to discover the Northwest Passage. Frozen, isolated and stuck at the end of the earth, season one highlighted all that can go wrong when a group of men, desperate to survive, struggle not only with the elements but with each other.

The Terror is produced by Scott Free, Emjag Productions and Entertainment 360. Executive producers for the series are Ridley Scott, Dan Simmons, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert and Guymon Casady.