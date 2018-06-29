Actress Miriam A. Hyman has been cast in MGM and Warner Bros’ film, The Sun Is Also A Star, which is being toplined by Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi. Ry Russo-Young is directing the pic from a script by Tracy Oliver based on Nicola Yoon’s YA bestselling novel. Shahidi stars as Natasha, a girl in New York City whose pragmatism is challenged when she falls in love right before her family is set to be deported back to Jamaica. Hyman will play Natasha’s mother Mrs. Kingsley, a hard-working native Jamaican waitress who is resigned to her family’s imminent deportation. Les Morgenstern and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton of Alloy Entertainment are producing the project while Oliver will also serve as exec producer. The Sun Is Also a Star will be released May 17. Hyman, whose credits include CBS’ Blue Bloods, Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Bravo’s Odd Man Out, is repped by Stone Manners Salners and Wright Entertainment Inc.

Provocator

Newcomer Nicole Amber Maines stars in the indie film, Bit, about Laurel, a teenage transgender girl who moves to LA and falls in with a gang of intersectional feminist vampires. Brad Michael Elmore wrote the script and is directing the Provocator-produced film, which also co-stars Diana Hopper, M.C. Gainey, James Paxton (son of the late Bill Paxton) Friday Chamberlain, Greg Hill, Zolee Griggs, and acting tyro Char Diaz. Maines was featured in the HBO documentary The Trans List and is the subject of the New York Times bestselling book Becoming Nicole: The Transformation of an American Family by Amy Ellis Nutt. Elmore wrote and directed the Blumhouse produced film, Boogeyman Pop, which recently premiered Cinepocalypse. Nicholas Cafritz, Robert Reed Peterson, Louis Steyn, T.J. Steyn, Peter Winther produced Bit. Michael D. Jones is the exec producer.