EXCLUSIVE: The Sopranos stars Vincent Pastore and Steven Van Zandt and Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany are to star in dark mob comedy Iron Terry Malone.

The trio have signed up to the feature film, which is produced by Creative Alley Productions, in association with All Things Creative and Brazen Giant Productions alongside The Wire’s John Doman, Bill Sorvino (Who’s Jenna?), Maureen Van Zandt (The Sopranos) and Gary Pastore (The Deuce).

Written by Christian Keiber and Robert John Keiber and directed by Johnny Greenlaw (Mommy’s Box), Iron Terry Malone is shot at many of the same locations as Elia Kazan’s classic On The Waterfront, set largely in Hoboken, N.J., with the owner and ﬁve regulars teaming up to kill off one of their own to save their favorite bar from closing.

McCallany plays local mobster named Mean Mike, who hatches a plan with bar owner Harry Moffet, played by Doman, to off the town beggar and drunk Terry Malone, played by Pastore. However, this is harder than they first imagined.

Production starts in November with Kerry McGann, Bill Sorvino, Johnny Greenlaw, Jason L. Koerner and Bryce C. Campbell serving as producers, with Christian Keiber as executive producer.

“What excites me about this ﬁlm, besides the stellar cast, is the story and screenplay”, said Greenlaw. “The fact that it is based on actual events, that took place many years ago, we get to look inside the depths of humanity and what you’re willing to sacriﬁce just to get by in life. I look forward to bringing this dark comedy to the big screen.”

Christian Keiber added, “Iron Terry Malone is a true passion project of mine. To be able to bring this ﬁlm to life alongside my friends and family, both in the cast and crew, is the sole reason I became a ﬁlmmaker.”