USA Network has released a new trailer for The Sinner, which features the first footage of new cast member Tracy Letts, who joins his wife Carrie Coon in the upcoming second season.

Letts plays Jack Novack, father of rookie detective Heather Novack and childhood friend of Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman). Jack is excited that Ambrose is returning to their hometown for a new case but is still hurt by his lack of effort to maintain their friendship after his departure.

Executive produced by Jessica Biel, Season 2 of The Sinner follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) who returns to his hometown in rural New York to assess an unsettling and heart wrenching crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son (Elisha Henig), with no apparent motive. As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and the mysterious Vera (Coon) who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle. Also executive producing this season are Derek Simonds, Charlie Gogolak, Michelle Purple, Brad Winters and John Coles.

Casst also includes Natalie Paul and Hannah Gross.

Letts can most recently be seen as Nick opposite Sarah Jessica Parker on HBO’s Divorce. His recent film credits include Oscar-nominated The Post, Lady Bird and The Big Short.

Season 2 of The Sinner premieres August 1 at 10/9c on USA Network.

Check out the trailer above.