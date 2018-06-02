YouTube has released the first trailer for its forthcoming celeb-laden reality challenge format The Sidemen Show, which will go live on its premium service on June 18.

As revealed by Deadline last month, the show, which is produced by Blue Ant Digital Studios in association with Antenna Pictures, features stars such as Dancing with the Stars winner Nicole Scherzinger, The Island’s Bear Grylls and British comedian Jack Whitehall.

Shot around the world, the show is a stunt, challenge format. Each episode will see the Sidemen, a group of young YouTubers that pal around playing computer games and winding each other up, challenged to perform a different task alongside a celebrity guest. I hear episodes were filmed in locations including the UK, Marrakech, Russia and Austria.

The Sidemen Show is executive produced by Dan Lubetkin, Jago Lee, Austin Long and James Tooley. Craig Pickles serves as Series Director. Chris Lore is Series Producer.

The first episode will be free for the public to view from June 18 with the remaining episodes will be available with an upgrade to YouTube Premium.

Luke Hyams, Head of YouTube Originals in Europe, Middle East and Africa, who commissioned the seven-episode series, said: “The Sidemen Show remains true to the humor and inclusive camaraderie that have made the guys so popular, but supercharges each episode with challenges, stunts and special guest stars that set this series of adventures apart from anything their fans have seen them do before. We are very proud of the continued success of the Sidemen as creators, entrepreneurs and now action heroes and believe this show will appeal to both existing and new Sideman fans.”

Blue Ant Digital Studios Chief Content Officer Dan Lubetkin, added: “We’re very excited to work with Antenna Pictures, The Sidemen and YouTube Premium on this epic adventure series. As talent in Omnia Media’s network, The Sidemen consistently prove that they know their audience, and that commitment to their fans is on full display in The Sidemen Show. We can’t wait to launch this series for current and future Sidemen fans alike.”