Principal photography has begun in Toronto on Aisling Chin-Yee’s directorial debut, The Rest of Us, the first feature film from female-driven production company Babe Nation Creations.

Aisling Chin-Yee (Synesthesia, Sound Asleep) will direct the 2016 Academy Nicholl Fellowship quarterfinalist screenplay of the same name written by first-time screenwriter Alanna Francis.

The dramedy stars Heather Graham (Boogie Nights, The Hangover), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief, The Great Gilly Hopkins) and Jodi Balfour (The Crown, True Detective, Quarry) and Abigail Pniowsky (Arrival).

In The Rest of Us, a poised, divorced woman, Cami (Graham), threatens her already tenuous relationship with her headstrong teenage daughter, Aster (Nelisse), when she invites her ex-husband’s second wife, Rachel (Balfour), and young daughter, Talulah (Pniowsky) to move in with them following his unexpected death.

The four women must contend with their own grief, truths, flaws and secrets while ultimately deciding if the past will dictate their future.

The Rest of Us is produced by Katie Nolan, Lindsay Tapscott, Emma Fleury, and William Woods of Woods Entertainment. It is executive produced by Damon D’Oliveira and Mark Gingras.