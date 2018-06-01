The Resident executuve producer/showrunner Todd Harthan has signed a new overall deal with the studio behind the Fox medical drama series, 20th Century Fox TV.

Under the multi-year overall pact, Harthan’s second at 20th TV, will continue as showrunner on The Resident, which was recently renewed for a second season.

“Todd is a fantastic showrunner with whom we’ve built a strong creative partnership over the past few years, and this overall ensures we keep him in the family for years to come,” said Jonnie Davis, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox TV. “His work leading The Resident has been terrific and we’re excited about what he and Amy [co-creator Amy Holden Jones] have in store for season 2.”

Harthan has run The Resident since the series’ launch last season, and previously created executive produced and showran the Fox crime procedural drama Rosewood, also produced by 20th TV. His other credits include stints as co-executive producer on Syfy’s Dominion and USA’s Psych and supervising producer on Starz’s Crash. Harthan is repped by UTA and Circle of Confusion.