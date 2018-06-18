Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Glenn Morshower, who recurred on Season 1 of The Resident, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2 of the Fox medical drama.

JSquared Photography

Warner plays AJ Marino, aka The Raptor, a larger-than-life cardio-thoracic surgeon whose uncontrollable personality makes him a grave liability within the hospital walls. Morshower portrays Marshall Winthrop, Conrad’s (Matt Czuchry) estranged father and new chairman of the board at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Warner and Morshower each appeared in three episodes in Season 1.

Written by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi and executive produced by Todd Harthan and Antoine Fuqua, The Resident’s first season centersd on a tough, brilliant senior resident (Czuchry) who guides an idealistic young doctor (Manish Dayal) through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine. Season 1 also starred Bruce Greenwood, Emily VanCamp, Moran Atias, Merrin Dungey, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Melina Kanakaredes.

Personal Archive

Warner was a series regular on ABC’s Ten Days in the Valley and recently was seen in recurring roles on Amazon’s Sneaky Pete and TNT’s Major Crimes. He also played AC Cowlings on FX’s multi-Emmy-winning limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He’s repped by Abrams Artists, Warner Management and LINK Entertainment.

Morshower’s previous TV credits include recurring roles on I’m Dying Up Here, Bloodline and Supergirl. On the film side he was most recently seen in Transformers: The Last Knight. Morshower is repped by TalentWorks.