Former Hot in Cleveland and Frasier star Jane Leeves is set as a new series regular in the upcoming second season of Fox’s medical drama The Resident.

Leeves, who has signed a one-year deal, is one of three new full-time cast additions to The Resident nest season, joining Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Glenn Morshower who have been promoted from recurring to series regulars.

Returning are Season 1 series regulars Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Emily VanCamp and Shaunette Renée Wilson. Not continuing are Moran Atias, Merrin Dungey and Melina Kanakaredes, some of whom had one-year deals. Dungey already has a new series, ABC’s The Fix.

Created by Amy Holden Jones and Roshan Sethi & Hayley Schore and executive produced by Todd Harthan and Antoine Fuqua, The Resident, from 20th Century Fox TV, centers on a tough, brilliant senior resident (Czuchry) who guides an idealistic young doctor (Dayal) through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.

Leeves will play Dr. Kitt Voss, star Orthopedic Surgeon. She will be a kick-ass new mentor for our residents. Kitt attracts the roving eye of Dr. Bell, while butting heads with larger-than-life Cardio-thoracic surgeon AJ Austin (Warner).

Leeves starred as Joy Scroggs in TV Land’s and Hot in Cleveland and is known for her role as Daphne Moon in Frasier, which earned her Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nominations. Her other TV credits include Seinfeld, Murphy Brown and Desperate Housewives. She’s repped by Gersh and 3 Arts.