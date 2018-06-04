After their home is destroyed by a wildfire, the family at the center of The Ranch does some reflecting. “We’re the f*cking Bennetts,” matriarch Maggie asserts. “We’ve been through blizzards, droughts, diseases –,” interrupting, dad Beau reminds, “And eight years of Bill Clinton.”

Here’s the sometime-profane trailer for Season 3 (aka Part 5) of Netflix’s multicam comedy, which revolves around the dysfunctional clan on their Colorado spread. Along with the fire postmortems, the clip details the rough father-son dynamic between Colt (Ashton Kutcher) and Beau, dives into the less-royal wedding of Beau and the pregnant Abby (Elisha Cuthbert) and Beau’s arrest on a felony warrant. “It’s my first strike,” Beau says in reassuring Abby. “In Colorado. Under this name.”

Notably absent from the trailer — except for one glimpse in a quick-cut group shot — is Danny Masterson, who starred as Beau’s older brother in the first two seasons until he was fired in December following accusations that he had raped four women in the early 2000s. Masterson has denied the allegations. He wasn’t officially replaced on the series and appears in some of the new episodes, but Dax Shepard was cast in a recurring role, which will help fill the void.

The first 10 episodes of the new season start streaming June 15. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think.