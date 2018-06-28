“We are just minutes away from the start of this glorious holiday. Tonight we celebrate because we made this country great. Let the fun begin!” USA Network has released the first trailer and revealed a premiere date of September 4 for The Purge USA/Syfy series.

The project comes from franchise creator James DeMonaco, Blumhouse Television, the TV divisions of the movies’ producer Blumhouse Prods. and Universal Cable Productions. The franchise — about one day each year when murder and mayhem is legalized — hatched its highest grossing effort so far with the most recent The Purge: Election Year in 2016. DeMonaco oversees the series which will be an entirely new chapter in America’s 12 hours of annual lawlessness and is slated to launch in conjunction with the next installment in the movie franchise, The First Purge. The series’ premiere comes a month ahead of the July 4 debut for The First Purge.

The Purge revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.

The Purge is written and executive produced by DeMonaco and led by Jason Blum. The entire team behind the franchise ‎are on board to executive produce: Michael Bay with Brad Fuller and Andrew Form under the Platinum Dunes banner and Sebastien K. Lemercier. Thomas Kelly serves as executive producer/showrunner of the series. Anthony Hemingway will direct and executive produce the premiere episode.

The Purge will premiere Tuesday, September 4 at 10/9c on USA Network with the premiere and finale episodes simulcast on Syfy.

Check out the trailer above.