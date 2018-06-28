The supernatural horror thriller The Prodigy (previously titled Descendant), will be released by Orion Pictures theatrically in the U.S. on Feb. 8, 2019. The film, which stars Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black) and Jackson Robert Scott (It, AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead), follows a mother who is concerned about her young son’s disturbing behavior and starts to think that something supernatural may be affecting him.

The film was directed by Nicholas McCarthy (The Pact) and based on an original screenplay by Jeff Buhler (The Midnight Meat Train, Jacob’s Ladder). Also in the film is Peter Mooney (Burden of Truth), Colm Feore (Thor), and Brittany Allen (Jigsaw).

The Prodigy was produced by Tripp Vinson (The Rite, The Exorcism Of Emily Rose). The executive producers are Nick Spicer, Buhler, Lisa Zambri and Daniel Bekerman.

Next on the Orion Pictures slate is John McPhail’s award-winning, zombie, holiday musical Anna and the Apocalypse which was based on the 2010 BAFTA-winning short Zombie Musical. It opens theatrically on Dec. 7.