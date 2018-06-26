Smarter, stronger, deadlier -when you’re hunting The Predator, those are probably words you don’t want to hear. In this new trailer for Shane Black’s reinvention of the franchise, we get a pretty good look at what a smarter, stronger and deadlier Predator looks like.

This being a red-band trailer, we also get a crude joke or two, but there a cute little endangered kid just to pull on the heartstrings to sorta balance things out.

And for anyone headed to San Diego Comic-Con next month, the cast and filmmakers will be presenting exclusive, new film footage in Hall H on July 19.

Until then, here’s the longline: From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

The Predator, from 20th Century Fox, was co-written by director Black with Fred Dekker, based on the characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas. Cast includes Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey and Yvonne Strahovski. It’s produced by John Davis.

Check out the official trailer above. The Predator hits theaters September 14.

And here’s the official poster, just released: