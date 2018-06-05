Cop asks just-robbed bank exec: “Was he armed?” The reply: “Well, he had a gun … but he was also sort of a gentleman.” Another tells a detective, “He seemed like a nice enough fella.” Such is the M.O. of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), a senior (bad) citizen who has been on the wrong side of the law since his teens. Now in his twilight years, he continues to knock over banks. Politely.

Five states, 93 robberies, two years.

Fox Searchlight

Here is the first trailer for The Old Man and the Gun, writer-director David Lowery’s film based on the true story of the man who escaped from San Quentin at age 70 and embarked on an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck), who becomes captivated with Tucker’s commitment to his craft, and a woman (Sissy Spacek) who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.

Danny Glover, Tika Sumpter and Tom Waits co-star, and the producers James D. Stern, Dawn Ostroff, Jeremy Steckler, Redford, Anthony Mastromauro, Toby Halbrooks, James Johnston, Bill Holderman.

Fox Searchlight picked up the film last spring and will release it September 28. Check out the trailer above, and let us know what you think.