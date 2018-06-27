EXCLUSIVE: Christina Milian has been cast as a series regular on the sophomore season of The Oath, Sony Crackle’s gritty drama from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Leona Lewis and Zulay Henao will recur during Season 2.

Kevin Connolly will guest star on the series and direct multiple episode of Season 2, which has begun production in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Created by Joe Halpin, The Oath explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join. Only a select few make the cut — but once inside, members will do what they must to protect each other from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks. Season 2, which was ordered in April, finds the Ravens trying to free themselves from their debt to the cartel. The season will examine themes of family and redemption, giving the characters a chance to reclaim their lives as their own, pushing them to find a new path and attempting to conquer their inner demons – all while trying to protect their own lives in the process.

Milian will play Christine Parks, a second-generation Raven — her father was one of the gang’s founders — and partner of Kraley (Andrew Howard). She grew up admiring her dad and wants to follow in his footsteps. The actress, whose credits include Grandfathered and East Los High., is repped by WME, Link Entertainment, Milian Management and Stone, Genow.

Lewis recurs as Amber Hall, daughter of Pastor Greg, who grew up surrounded by the violence in her neighborhood. She now works as a doctor at the local hospital, doing what she can for those in the community that look up to both her and her father. Leona, who won Season 3 of The X Factor in the UK and has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, is represented by CAA.

Henao will recur as Carmen Velasquez, the older sister of Ricardo and daughter of Ignacio who, after living most of her life surrounded by violence, is trying to move the family toward a legitimate business. Henao, who was a regular on OWN’s Tyler Perry drama If Loving You Is Wrong, is repped by APA, John Carrabino Management, APA and Stone, Genow.

Connolly (Pitch, Entourage) will guest as James Hoke, a former radio car partner to Karen Beach (Katrina Law) who now works in Internal Affairs and brings some troubling news to her and the Ravens’ attention.

Cast members also returning for Season 2 of Sony Pictures TV’s The Oath include Howarad, Elisabeth Röhm, Michael Malarkey, Isaac Keys, Kim Delaney, LaToya Tonodeo and Braulio Castillo. Exec producers alongside showrunner Halpin and Jackson are Dennis Kim, Todd Hoffman and Anne Clements.