The Conjuring franchise continue to grow — darker. Pray for forgiveness. Then again, it might be too late for that.

Warner Bros Pictures

Here’s the first teaser for The Nun, producer James Wan’s spinoff from the lucrative Blumhouse film series that just keep on giving … us nightmares. In this iteration, set before The Conjuring and Annabelle films and based on the Conjuring 2 character, a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, and a priest (Damian Bechir) with a haunted past and a novitiate (Taissa Farmiga) on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.

Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu, Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Aarons also star in the film directed by Corin Hardy. Gary Dauberman wrote the screenplay, based on a story he wrote with Wan — who produces along with Peter Safran. Warner Bros opens the New Line film produced by Atomic Monster and Safran Company on September 7. Have a look at the twister-sister trailer above, and tell us what you think.