EXCLUSIVE: Chris Messina has signed with CAA for representation. The actor, who had been with WME, starred in Hulu’s The Mindy Project and next can be seen opposite Amy Adams in HBO/Blumhouse’s limited series Sharp Objects, which premieres July 8.

His TV credits also include Aaron Sorkin’s HBO series The Newsroom and FX’s Damages opposite Glenn Close and Rose Byrne.

On the film side, Messina appeared in Best Picture Oscar winner Argo as well as Live by Night, Julie & Julia and Away We Go from Sam Mendes. He marked his directorial debut with 2014 film Alex of Venice, in which he also starred.

Messina continues to be repped by Gendler & Kelly.