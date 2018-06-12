Days after Deadline revealed the trio would leave their longtime perch at 42West, Amanda Silverman, Meredith O’Sullivan Wasson and Sarah Levinson Rothman have launched The Lede Company. The former 42West Managing Directors will be co-CEOs; Silverman and Rothman will stay from New York and O’Sullivan Wasson from Los Angeles.

They start with an illustrious client list that includes Rihanna, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Queen Latifah, Charlize Theron, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone, Illumination, Anonymous Content, Pharrell, Amy Schumer, theSkimm, Brad Weston’s Makeready, Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Penelope Cruz, PepsiCo, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Biel, Mary J Blige, Halle Berry, Riley Keough, Shakira, Cara Delevingne, David Spade, Chelsea Handler, Whitney Cummings, Gael Garcia Bernal, Jennifer Connelly, and Gabrielle Union among others.

They become the latest in a group of elite publicists who grew up at major firms but have elected to strike out on their own.

In a statement, the trio said: “The three of us have been privileged to work closely together for the last decade, and during that time, we have found that each of our individual styles and specialties in the talent and corporate worlds complement each other. As the entertainment, media and branding worlds continue to grow and shift, we are confident that our combined skills and experience have readied us to implement strategies that move along with it, and we can’t wait to see where this new journey takes us. Our time at 42West was invaluable, and we are so grateful to Leslee, Amanda and Allan for their mentorship, wisdom, for building a company that truly felt like a family, and for their continued friendship as we begin this exciting new phase.”