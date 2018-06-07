Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to The Last Summer, an ensemble romantic comedy from Gulfstream Pictures loaded with young actors including Riverdale‘s K.J. Apa, The Fosters‘ Maia Mitchell and Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Posey among others. Shooting began last month in Cleveland and Netflix is eyeing a 2019 release.

Bill Bindley co-wrote with Scott Bindley and also directed the pic, which revolves around group of teens navigating relationships with family and friends over a Chicago summer in the months before going off to college.

Jacob Latimore (The CHI, Collateral Beauty), Halston Sage (Paper Towns), Sosie Bacon (13 Reasons Why), Gage Golightly (Red Oaks), Wolfgang Novogratz (Grown-ish), Jacob McCarthy (A.P. Bio), Mario Revolori (Sierra Burgess is a Loser) and Gabrielle Anwar (Burn Notice) also star.

Mike Karz, also an executive producer on Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham, also produced The Last Summer with Bill Bindley and Wayne Rice.