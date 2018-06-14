It appears to be the end of an era for The Jerry Springer Show. NBCUniversal’s syndicated daytime tabloid talker has stopped production of new episodes, at least for now, and will air pre-taped episodes and reruns in a move to The CW this fall.

Under a multi-year deal, the CW could order new episodes in the future, in which case the show would go back into production. But for now production has ceased. Fellow talkers Maury and The Steve Wilkos Show were recently renewed.

Hosted by former politician Springer, The Jerry Springer Show debuted in 1991 and became synonymous with “trash TV” with its controversial and sensational topics, its in-your-face confrontational style and on-set brawls. The series soared in ratings, reaching its peak in 1997-1998 when it beat The Oprah Winfrey Show. The series has aired more than 3,800 episodes in its 28-season run.

Broadcasting & Cable first reported the news.