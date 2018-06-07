For Disney’s Pixar, it pays to keep their sequels as far apart as possible on the release calendar, even if it’s 14 years.

Their June 15 Incredibles 2 is currently pacing to become Fandango’s biggest animated pre-seller off all-time beating the pre-sales records of Disney/Pixar’s Finding Dory at the same point in its sales cycle, as well as a number of live-action superhero titles including last summer’s Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Fandango

Similar to Finding Dory three summers ago, Incredibles 2 is a long-awaited legacy sequel primed to stoke not only its older fans, but younger too with the potential to pull in a swath from 3-years old to 90. The most ambitious forecasts for the Brad Bird-directed title are in the upper $140Ms, meaning Incredibles 2 could topple Finding Dory‘s $135M opening to become the highest debut for an animated film ever at the domestic box office.

All of this said, advance ticket sales aren’t always a perfect barometer for a movie’s opening success. While pre-sales for Black Panther ($202M) truly indicated that it would outstrip the opening of Captain America: Civil War ($179.1M), that wasn’t the case for Solo: A Star Wars Story ($84.4M) which in its first 24 hours on sale showed advance tickets besting Black Panther.