“We don’t know what it does except something horrible,” warns Jack Black’s Jonathan Barnavelt as the group works to destroy the hidden clock in the newly released trailer from the Eli Roth-directed film, The House with a Clock in Its Walls. “Three gongs. Last time it was for four. What happens when it gets down to one?” Jonathan ponders. “Nothing good that’s for certain,” says Mrs. Zimmerman, a witch and Jonathan’s neighbor, played by Cate Blanchett.

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the magical adventure film follows of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town’s sleepy façade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.

Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams, Lorenza Izzo and Sunny Suljic co-star.

Eric Kripke wrote the screenplay for the film, based on the 70s gothic novel by John Bellairs. Kripke also produced with Mythology Entertainment’s Brad Fischer and James Vanderbilt. Executive Producers are William Sherak, Tracey Nyberg, Laeta Kalogridis and Mark McNair.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls hits theaters September 21.