Considering the social climate and the mistreatment and unlawful murder of Black men, the story behind 20th Century Fox’s The Hate U Give is wildly — and regrettably — similar to the reality making headlines.

Directed by George Tillman, The Hate U Give follows Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg) who is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what’s right.

The trailer above captures the tense social turmoil viewed through Starr’s eyes as she sees the aftermath of the murder of her boyfriend at the hands of a cop. The film’s trailer also gives us flashes of some of its cast of familiar faces including Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Common, Anthony Mackie, and Russell Hornsby.

The film, which was adapted by Audrey Wells from Angie Thomas’ best-selling novel, also stars KJ Apa, Algee Smith, Sabrina and Carpenter. Producers are Robert Teitel, George Tillman, Jr., Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey.

The Hate U Give opens in theaters October 19.