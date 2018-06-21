EXCLUSIVE: Great news for House fans: Lisa Edelstein is set to join the cast of the ABC medical drama The Good Doctor. She is slated to recur in several episodes beginning with the Season 2 premiere, reuniting with The Good Doctor creator/executive producer David Shore for the first time since their seven-year tenure together on another hit medical drama, Fox’s House.

On The Good Doctor, from Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios, Edelstein will play Dr. Blaize, an expert oncologist who has returned to the hospital after a brief suspension, at the request of Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), to help treat his cancer. Dr. Blaize is quite comfortable going toe to toe with Glassman and isn’t afraid to have a little fun while letting him know she calls the shots.

Season 1 of The Good Doctor, the most watched new drama of last season, ended with Dr. Glassman revealing his cancer diagnosis to Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and facing possible dismissal from the hospital over a medical error by Shaun.

Edelstein played fan favorite Dr. Cuddy on House, which Shore created and executive produced, for seven seasons.

She just wrapped an arc on Netflix’s Chuck Lorre created and directed The Kominsky Method series with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin and is developing a one-hour pilot with Universal Cable Productions and Phoenix Pictures, based on the book Confessions of a Sociopath by M.E. Thomas. Edelstein, who is set to star, is writing the script with Carol Barbee. The fifth and final season of Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, in which Edelstein stars as ‘Abby McCarthy,’ is currently airing on Bravo. Additionally, she’s just completed back-to-back movies; Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets and Phoenix, Oregon.

Edelstein is co-managed by Cynthia Campos-Greenberg of WSA Entertainment and Wendy Murphey of Genuine Artists.