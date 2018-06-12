David Shore, creator, executive producer and showrunner of The Good Doctor, has signed a new three-year overall deal with the studio behind the breakout ABC medical drama, Sony Pictures TV.

The new pact will bring Shore’s tenure at Sony TV to almost a decade. He originally joined the studio in 2012 with a three-year eight-figure deal that allowed him to build up his banner Shore Z Prods. into a full-fledged production company. It is run by Erin Gunn who is overseeing numerous projects in development, including anthology Accused at Paramount Network, which is in consideration for straight-to-series order.

In addition to developing new projects, Shore will continue as executive producer/showrunner on The Good Doctor, which finished the season as the #1 new drama on television (16.7 million L+7 viewers). The medical drama, based on a South Korean format, earned star Freddie Highmore a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Dr. Shaun Murphy.

“David Shore is one of the preeminent showrunners in the business today. His vision and creativity produce compelling characters and stories that audiences love. We look forward to continuing to work with David and Shore Z and are proud to have them in the Sony Pictures Television family,” said Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, President and Co-Presidents of Sony Pictures Television.

Before moving to Sony TV, Shore created, executive produced and showran another hit medical drama, Fox/Universal TV’s House, which aired for eight seasons.

“Erin and I appreciate the true collaborative relationship we have with Tony Vinciquerra, Mike Hopkins and Jeff Frost,” Shore said. “They are tremendously supportive and collaborative and have made Sony a great home for us,” said David Shore.

Shore, a former practicing attorney whose series credits also include The Practice, Law & Order and Family Law, is repped by ICM Partners, manager Larry Shuman and attorney Bill Sobel.