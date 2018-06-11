Netflix used a Tony Awards commercial break tonight to announce the September 21 launch date for The Good Cop, its hourlong dramedy starring Tony Danza and Tonys co-host/popera star Josh Groban. The streamer also unveiled the first trailer for the 10-episode, straight-to-series project; watch it above.

The Good Cop stars Danza as Tony Sr., a disgraced former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, Tony Jr., (Groban, in his first starring role), an earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules. This “odd couple” become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly cautious son blunt, streetwise advice.

Monica Barbaro plays female lead Cara Vasquez, the street-smart and self-assured newest detective on the All-City Homicide Task Force. She believes in getting the job done, even if that means bending the rules. Isiah Whitlock Jr., is veteran homicide detective Burl Loomis, who’s marking the days left until retirement. Slow on his feet but quick with a deadpan retort, he has little patience for the department’s younger, more energetic members.

Andy Breckman, who created USA’s long-running Monk, serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Randy Zisk and Howard Klein. Zisk also directs the first episode. Danza is a producer on the series, which is inspired by an Israeli format.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.