Claire Foy’s Lisbeth Salander certainly knows her way around a tangled web. In this new trailer for The Girl in the Spider’s Web — an adaptation of the bestseller from Stieg Larsson’s Millennium book series — vigilante Lisbeth snares her first creep with a simple but highly effective rope trick that would do any Batman villain proud.

Haunted by her past and driven by fury at abusive men (like the wife-beating CEO who gets caught up in Lisbeth’s top-of-the-trailer snare), the title character battles her way through any number of action-packed adventures in this first-look trailer.

Directed by Fede Alvarez (2016’s Don’t Breathe) from a screenplay adaptation by Steven Knight and Alvarez & Jay Basu, The Girl in the Spider’s Web also stars Sverrir Gudnason, Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, Stephen Merchant, Claes Bang, Christopher Convery, Synnøve Macody Lund and Vicky Krieps.

Producers are Scott Rudin, Ole Søndberg, Søren Stærmose, Berna Levin, Amy Pascal and Elizabeth Cantillon, with exec producers Eli Bush, Robert J. Dohrmann, Line Winther Skyum Funch, Johannes Jensen, Anni Faurbye Fernandez and David Fincher.

Sony Pictures/MGM sends the latest chapter of the Dragon Tattoo series to theaters November 9.

Take a look at the trailer above and let us know what you think. And here are some first-look images, along with the film’s teaser poster: