Skydance Media has acquired rights to The Fourteenth Goldfish, Jennifer L. Holm’s bestselling 2014 children’s book, and has attached husband-wife producing partners Ted Melfi and Kimberly Quinn to write and produce an animated film. Victor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres will direct, and Alessandro Carloni will be executive producer. The plot centers on a 12-year-old girl whose middle school life is made even more complicated when her estranged grandfather shows up at her door having reversed his age to 14 years old. Together, they must go on an adventure to stop the technology from falling into the wrong hands. This is the fourth recent deal for Skydance’s Animation and Family Entertainment division, joining Luck, directed by Carloni and written by Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger; Split (working title), directed by Vicky Jenson and written by Linda Woolverton; and Powerless (working title), directed by Nathan Greno.

James Marsden and American Housewife kid actor Julia Butters have joined the chock-full cast of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Deadline has confirmed. No details on characters yet. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Sharon Tate star along with Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr and Nicholas Hammond in the pic set in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969 ahead of the Manson murders. Sony releases the film August 9, 2019. Variety broke the latest castings earlier today.