In an unexpected move, UK producer Wayne Marc Godfrey has stepped down from his role as Director and co-CEO of The Fyzz Group, the finance and production firm he helped set up a decade ago.

In a note to industry today, Godfrey described his departure last month as “difficult” and “regrettable” but expressed pride at the “incredible achievements The Fyzz has accomplished, especially over the last few years, investing close to $300m into independent films”. No further details were given for his departure but we understand the decision was taken for personal reasons. He will remain a shareholder at the company.

Veteran UK producer Robert Jones (The Usual Suspects) will continue as CEO of the London and LA-based outfit which has worked on tens of movies including U.S. box office hit 47 Meters Down, Martin Scorsese’s Silence, Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River and Jackie Chan starrer The Foreigner. Upcoming projects include Three Seconds starring Rosamund Pike and Joel Kinnaman, Final Score with Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan and Destination Wedding with Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder.

In the last two years the company merged with UK production firm The Tea Shop & Film Company and set up a TV arm. The company, which has a head count of more than 20, develops and produces content and offers finance through bridging, senior debt, tax credit and gap funding.

The Fyzz said in a statement sent to us, “Following a banner year with substantial growth in its film lending operations, and hits such as 47 Meters Down, The Foreigner and Strangers: Prey at Night, Wayne Marc Godfrey has stepped down as a director of the Fyzz companies. While he is no longer an employee he remains a shareholder. The company is looking forward to the forthcoming releases of its current inhouse productions and investments, including Destination Wedding this August, A Private War which has been dated for an awards session release in November, and to principal photography on Dee Rees’ upcoming The Last Thing He Wanted for Netflix.”