Hartley Sawyer will have more to do on The Flash next season. The actor, who recurred in Season 4 as private eye and eventual Team Flash member Ralph Dibny — aka Elongated Man — has been bumped up to series regular for 2018-19.

A former corrupt cop who was kicked out of the Central City PD for planting evidence, the character debuted in last season’s fourth episode, “Elongated Journey Into Night,” and recurred during the rest of Season 4. Watch a clip from Sawyer’s debut episode below.

Based on the DC characters, The Flash is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, showrunner Todd Helbing and Sarah Schechter. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Hartley, whose credits include web series Miss 2059 and Caper and CBS’ The Young and the Restless, is repped by Pakula/King & Associates.