It looks like Keiynan Lonsdale will be hanging up his Kid Flash costume. The actor who plays the superhero on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow will not be returning to either show as a series regular, Deadline has confirmed.

Just because he won’t be a regular, doesn’t mean it’s necessarily mean it’s the end for Kid Flash (a.k.a. Wally West). He will be appearing in the season 5 premiere of The Flash. The Australian actor originally joined the cast of the CW’s The Flash as a series regular in season 2.

The news comes a few months after Matt Ryan and Jes Macallan joined DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow cast as series regulars for Season 4. Ryan plays demon hunter John Constantine while Macallan plays Time Bureau agent Ava Sharpe