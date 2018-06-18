Jessica Parker Kennedy, who recurred last season in The Flash, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming Season 5 of the CW superhero drama.

Kennedy plays Nora West-Allen, Barry and Iris’ future daughter. She was introduced last season as the Mystery Girl, and her identity was revealed in the finale. She joins recently promoted Danielle Nicolet (Cecile) and Hartley Sawyer (Ralph), who also will return as series regulars for the upcoming season.

Kennedy first appeared as the character in November in the multi-show crossover event, when she covertly approached groom-to-be Barry at his and Iris’ ill-fated church wedding. She then resurfaced occasionally throughout the season, dropping clues as to Mystery Girl’s identity.

Based on the DC characters, The Flash is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, showrunner Todd Helbing and Sarah Schechter. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television.

Kennedy’s other TV credits include recurring roles in Black Sails and Colony and guest roles in Ransom and Lethal Weapon. She’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Gersh.