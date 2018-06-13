EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing much more of Cecile Horton in the upcoming season of the CW’s The Flash. Danielle Nicolet, who has recurred heavily during the past two seasons, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fifth season.

Nicolet’s Horton is the district attorney of Central City and love interest to Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), whose mind-reading superpowers arose when she became pregnant. She was introduced in a two-episode arc at the end of Season 1 before returning as a recurring character at the beginning of the third season. Nicolet has appeared in a total of 20 episodes of The Flash so far.

Based on the DC characters, The Flash is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, showrunner Todd Helbing and Sarah Schechter. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Nicolet, who starred as Jenna in Born Again Virgin, most recently appeared on the big screen opposite Taraji P. Henson in Tyler Perry’s Acrimony and in Central Intelligence. She can be seen in the Netflix feature Deidra & Laney Rob a Train. Nicolet is repped by Innovative Artists and LINK Entertainment.