EXCLUSIVE: Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories has acquired the bestselling Jessica Knoll novel The Favorite Sister to develop it for a television series through the company’s partnership with Endeavor Content. Simon and Schuster published the novel as Knoll’s follow to Luckiest Girl Alive, which Papandrea and Knoll are separately developing as a pilot.

The Favorite Sister features two sisters whose lifelong sibling rivalry explodes in the crucible of a reality TV show, leaving one of them murdered. The darkly comic thriller is a sharp social commentary on women, ambition and the bonds of sisterhood.

Papandrea will produce the series with Made Up Stories’ Jeanne Snow, and Casey Haver. Steve Hutensky is shepherding for the company. The author will adapt and also produce the pilot. It is the latest project produced by Papandrea’s Made Up Stories to empower female talent to tell stories from a woman’s perspective, this after her success as producer of the eight-Emmy winning HBO series Big Little Lies and such films as Wild and Gone Girl. Made Up Stories’ has wrapped the Jennifer Kent-directed The Nightingale and the Abe Forsythe-directed Little Monsters, which stars Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad.

Papandrea also has upcoming the TNT series Tell Me Your Secrets, written by Harriet Warner and directed by Caméra d’Or winner Houda Benyamina, and Meaghan Oppenheimer’s Queen America. That series stars Catherine Zeta-Jones with Alethea Jones directing and it got a 10-episode, straight-to-series order by Facebook’s new video platform Facebook Watch.

Said Papandrea: “I am thrilled to be re-teaming with Jessica on her razor-sharp and wildly entertaining second novel. I deeply admire her boldness of vision and her eagerness to challenge the status quo of how women are allowed to behave in their own stories. I am so excited to shepherd these wildly complex female characters to the screen.”

Added Knoll, “I strive to create characters as fierce and powerful as Bruna, and it is an honor to work with her again.” Before her ascension as a novelist, Knoll was a senior editor at Cosmopolitan and wrote for such publications as the New York Times, Glamour, Lenny Letter, and New York Magazine.

Knoll is represented by CAA for television lit and Paradigm for publishing.